League derby games are back on the cards for the clubs following County's relegation from the Premiership

A Scottish football club has unveiled its new kit at a location more often associated with its derby rivals.

Dingwall-based Ross County FC held the event at Dores on Loch Ness, about 10 miles (16km) from the home of Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC.

Caley Jags has a Loch Ness Monster mascot called Lionel Nessie.

The two clubs will face each other in league derby games again next season following the Staggies' relegation from the Premiership to the Championship.