Plans have been announced for a whisky distillery in South Uist that will be owned and run by the local community.

Stòras Uibhist, the community company that runs the island's estate, said the estimated cost of building it in Lochboisdale would be £10m.

The site is expected to initially produce about 300,000 litres of whisky each year, with potential for up to a million litres.

A visitor centre and shop have also been proposed.