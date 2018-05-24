Countdown to Fort William Mountain Bike World Cup
Final preparations are being made for next month's staging of the Fort William Mountain Bike World Cup.
More than 250 riders, including championship-winning riders Danny Hart, Greg Minnaar and Rachel Atherton, will be competing.
Taking place at Nevis Range, near Fort William, on 2-3 June, about 22,000 spectators are expected at the event over the weekend.
Organisers said the "final touches" were being made to the downhill course.