Image copyright Graham Ellis

Three charity walkers were rescued after getting stuck overnight on Britain's second-highest mountain.

The men, from Fife, were descending Ben Macdui in the Cairngorms on Friday when they lost their bearings in misty conditions.

Rescue services were alerted at about 23:00.

They were located by a Coastguard rescue helicopter from Inverness and airlifted near to the summit where the weather was clear.

The men, who were in their 20s, were then picked up by Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team and taken down the mountain at about 04:00.

Team leader Willie Anderson said: "The young lads were caught in the mist and did not have a compass or a map.

"They were wearing T-shirts and shorts but did have some spare clothing which they put on overnight.

"They were okay, although one of them may have had mild hypothermia."