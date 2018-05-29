Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened at Banavie

A cyclist has been seriously injured after crashing on the B8004 at Banavie, near Fort William, on Monday.

The 51-year-old was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow where police said his condition was described as "serious".

No other vehicle was involved in the accident, which happened at about 13:25.

Police Scotland sad the man was was involved in a planned tour event with other cyclists.

The road at the scene was closed for several hours to allow for an investigation.