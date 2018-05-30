Woman injured at The Quiraing on Skye
- 30 May 2018
A woman has been flown to hospital after she was hurt in a fall while walking on Skye.
Emergency services were called to The Quiraing in Trotternish just after 10:00.
The casualty was taken by a coastguard rescue helicopter to the Mackinnon Memorial hospital at Broadford, Skye.
Police Scotland said the extent of her injuries were not known at this time.