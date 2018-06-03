Image copyright Getty Images

Police have seized cocaine with an estimated street value of £110,000 in a Highland town.

The drugs were recovered in Alness on Saturday 2 June as part of an ongoing operation.

A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with alleged drugs offences.

Det Insp William Nimmo from Police Scotland's Organised Crime Unit described it as "a significant recovery that has removed harmful drugs from our local communities".

He said: "We will continue to take action against the supply of illegal drugs and would encourage anyone with information to contact us."

The man is expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday.