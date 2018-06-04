Image copyright Google Image caption The revamp of the office blocks site could take up to 10 years

Highland Council has unveiled plans to redevelop the site of eyesore buildings in the centre of Inverness.

The concrete office blocks were constructed during a period of development on the banks of the River Ness in the 1950s and 1960s.

The local authority is purchasing the site and is expected to consult the public on its future.

US travel writer Bill Bryson described the buildings on Bridge Street as "sensationally ugly".

Rural Economy and Connectivity Secretary Fergus Ewing, who attended the council's announcement, said the office blocks had "few friends" in Inverness and welcomed the council's redevelopment plans.

The Scottish government is to provide funds through the Inverness City Region Deal to support the purchase of the site, which could cost up to £10m.

Highland Council's leader Margaret Davidson said the redevelopment of the site would be phased over a period of about 10 years.