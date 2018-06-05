Highlands & Islands

Councillors defer decision on Coul Links golf course

  • 5 June 2018
Coul Links Image copyright Coul Links
Image caption An 18-hole championship golf course has been proposed at Coul Links

Highland councillors have deferred making a decision on the planned Coul Links golf course.

Part of the 18-hole championship course near Embo in Sutherland would be on a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

Highland Council officials said the course would have a "detrimental impact" on protected wildlife habitat.

They recommended that planning permission be refused, but councillors deferred after being told new details on the plans had been submitted.

