Image copyright Coul Links Image caption An 18-hole championship golf course has been proposed at Coul Links

Highland councillors have deferred making a decision on the planned Coul Links golf course.

Part of the 18-hole championship course near Embo in Sutherland would be on a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

Highland Council officials said the course would have a "detrimental impact" on protected wildlife habitat.

They recommended that planning permission be refused, but councillors deferred after being told new details on the plans had been submitted.