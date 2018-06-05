Two bikers in crash on A835 near Ullapool
- 5 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two motorcyclists have been involved in a collision in the Highlands.
The crash has closed the A835 four miles north of Ullapool.
One fire crew is in attendance and an air ambulance was making its way to the scene of the incident at Ardmair.
There are no further details at present.