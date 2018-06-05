Highlands & Islands

Two bikers in crash on A835 near Ullapool

  • 5 June 2018

Two motorcyclists have been involved in a collision in the Highlands.

The crash has closed the A835 four miles north of Ullapool.

One fire crew is in attendance and an air ambulance was making its way to the scene of the incident at Ardmair.

There are no further details at present.

