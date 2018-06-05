Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Mark Maguire died after being found injured in a street in Fort William

A man has appeared in private in court in connection with the death of Mark Maguire, who was found injured in Fort William last month.

John McLean, 41, from Glasgow, made no plea to a charge of culpable homicide, was committed for further examination and released on bail.

Mr Maguire was 44 and from Bishopbriggs.

He died in hospital in Glasgow after being transferred from Fort William where he was found injured on 13 May.

Mr McLean appeared at Fort William Sheriff Court.