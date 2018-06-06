Highlands & Islands

Appeal after woman assaulted and robbed in Inverness

A woman had money, jewellery and items of clothing taken from her when she was assaulted and robbed in Inverness.

The 40-year-old needed hospital treatment for an injury to her face following the attack which happened at about 14:45 on Saturday.

The incident happened in the Anderson Street area of Merkinch.

Police Scotland its inquiries were ongoing and has appealed for witnesses to the assault and robbery.

