Appeal after woman assaulted and robbed in Inverness
- 6 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman had money, jewellery and items of clothing taken from her when she was assaulted and robbed in Inverness.
The 40-year-old needed hospital treatment for an injury to her face following the attack which happened at about 14:45 on Saturday.
The incident happened in the Anderson Street area of Merkinch.
Police Scotland its inquiries were ongoing and has appealed for witnesses to the assault and robbery.