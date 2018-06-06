Image caption The home has been told to improve care of its residents quickly

A care home for older people in Inverness has been told to make urgent improvements in the care experienced by vulnerable residents.

The Care Inspectorate has served a formal improvement notice on Fairfield Care Home following an inspection which raised "serious concerns".

The notice lists three areas which require urgent improvement.

They include that residents' physical and emotional needs are met in a way which respects their wishes.

Management must also ensure staff are "competent and have the knowledge and skills" to meet residents' care and support needs.

The third requirement is that residents' health, safety and wellbeing needs are met in a manner which promotes their dignity.

The Care Inspectorate said: "The care provided at this care home is not good enough.

"The improvement notice we have issued clearly lays out the improvements we must see so that the care experienced by residents improves quickly.

"We will visit this care home again soon to check on progress and if we are not satisfied that the matters raised are being addressed urgently we will not hesitate to take further action."