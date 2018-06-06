Image copyright Inverness College UHI Image caption A disused farm steading would be converted into the mill under plans to be submitted to Highland Council

Five architectural technology students have come up with the winning design for a planned new mill for weaving tartan.

Clare Campbell, founder of tartan design studio Prickly Thistle, has proposed converting a disused farm steading on the Black Isle.

She set Inverness College UHI students a challenge to design the mill.

Rory MacFarlane, Martyn Donaldson, Andrew Maggs, Stuart Miller and Ryan Nelson created the winning design.

The plans will now be submitted to Highland Council for full planning permission and building warrant consent.

Image copyright Inverness College UHI Image caption The planned layout of part of the interior of the mill