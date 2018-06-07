Image caption The home has been told to improve care of its residents quickly

A care home for older people in Inverness told to make urgent improvements in its residents' care is to close.

NHS Highland said it had been given notice by the owners of Fairfield Care Home that they intend to shut the property.

The health board is helping to find accommodation for the 18 residents.

The Care Inspectorate had earlier served a formal improvement notice on the business.

The notice lists three areas which require urgent improvement.

They include that residents' physical and emotional needs are met in a way which respects their wishes.

Management must also ensure staff are "competent and have the knowledge and skills" to meet residents' care and support needs.

The third requirement is that residents' health, safety and wellbeing needs are met in a manner which promotes their dignity.