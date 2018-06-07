Highlands & Islands

New hospital and homes planned on Fort William site

  • 7 June 2018
Belford Hospital Image copyright Google
Image caption The proposed hospital would a be replacement to Fort William's ageing Belford

Highland Council has set out its plans for a new hospital, 200 new homes and landscaping at a site in Fort William.

The local authority bought the land at Blar Mhor for £2m in 2015 from Tesco after the supermarket giant abandoned plans to build a store.

Working with NHS Highland, the council has proposed building a replacement to Fort William's ageing Belford Hospital.

The local authority has submitted a notification of proposed development for the site.

Councillors will be asked to note the proposals at next week's meeting of the south planning applications committee.

