New hospital and homes planned on Fort William site
Highland Council has set out its plans for a new hospital, 200 new homes and landscaping at a site in Fort William.
The local authority bought the land at Blar Mhor for £2m in 2015 from Tesco after the supermarket giant abandoned plans to build a store.
Working with NHS Highland, the council has proposed building a replacement to Fort William's ageing Belford Hospital.
The local authority has submitted a notification of proposed development for the site.
Councillors will be asked to note the proposals at next week's meeting of the south planning applications committee.