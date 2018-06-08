Image caption Five hundred more officers are being trained in the use of the devices

Police officers in the Western Isles and remote and rural areas of the Highlands are set to carry Tasers for the first time.

The move is part of a national drive to arm more officers with the devices because of an increase in attacks on police.

Five hundred more officers are being trained in the use of Tasers in both urban and rural areas.

The programme, which includes the Western Isles, started in May.

Many of the newly-trained officers are now out on patrol.