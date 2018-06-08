A man has died in hospital after a diving incident in the Ardmair Bay area, north of Ullapool, on Thursday.

The 74-year-old was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, but died a short time later.

Police said his death was currently being treated as unexplained, but that it did not appear to be suspicious.

Three kayakers are believed to have gone to the man's aid. Police Scotland hope to trace them as they left before their details could be noted.