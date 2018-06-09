Image copyright Jasper Image

A 72-year-old woman was airlifted to hospital after being seriously in a crash on the A9 near Dalwhinnie.

The red Ford Focus she was driving was involved in a collision with a silver Toyota Hilux at about 17:30 on Friday.

She was flown to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

A passenger from her car and the driver of the Toyota were taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness with less serious injuries.

Police have appealed for witnesses.

The road was closed for several hours to allow crash investigations to be carried out.

Sgt Chris Murray, of the road policing unit, said "Our inquiries are ongoing and I would appeal for anyone who saw these vehicles prior to the collision and who have not already spoken with officers to come forward. "