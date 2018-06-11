Image copyright Xbox Image caption orza Horizon 4 is the fourth title in a series of racing games by Xbox

A new video game will offer its players the chance to race cars through the Scottish Highlands and on the streets of Edinburgh.

Forza Horizon 4 is the fourth title in a series of racing games by Xbox.

Lochaber's Glenfinnan Viaduct and Edinburgh's Princes Street are glimpsed in a trailer for the game, which is to be released later this year.

The release of the game was announced at international gaming event E3 in Los Angeles.

Skye twinned

Forza Horizon 4 is the first of the games to be set in Great Britain. The previous instalment of the game was based in Australia.

Other video games have featured Scotland.

Earlier this year, Scotland was added as part of an expansion of strategy game Civilisation 6. In the game, Scotland is led by Robert the Bruce.

In 2013, Skye was twinned with the fictional isles of Skylands to promote a new version of Skylanders.

VisitScotland said at the time that the move would boost tourism to Skye, and was the first time a video game "world" had been twinned with a real place.

Highland Council was involved in the twinning, which involved game characters appearing on Skye's official tourism website.