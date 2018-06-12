Highlands & Islands

Missing Scot found in Australia

  • 12 June 2018
Daniel Buckner Image copyright Daniel Buckner Family
Image caption Daniel Buckner was reported missing while travelling through Darwin

A 28-year-old Scot who was reported missing in Australia has been found.

Daniel Buckner's relatives had last heard from him on 21 May while he was in Darwin.

Australia's Northern Territory Police said Mr Buckner, who has family connections to the Isle of Skye, had been located safe and well in Queensland.

Police Scotland had helped to share the family's appeal for help tracing him.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites