Offer accepted to buy operator of LifeScan Scotland for $2.1bn
- 13 June 2018
A binding offer has been accepted in the sale of a company that runs one of Scotland's largest life sciences businesses.
LifeScan, Inc runs Inverness-based Lifescan Scotland.
Parent company Johnson and Johnson has announced that it has accepted a binding offer of $2.1bn from Plantinum Equity for Lifescan, Inc.
LifeScan makes products for the treatment of diabetes and employs about 1,100 people at the Inverness site.