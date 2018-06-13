Image copyright RSPB Loch Garten/CarnyxWild Image caption EJ at her nest earlier this year

A female osprey that returned to a Highlands nature reserve for her 15th breeding season will not be raising chicks this year.

Three eggs laid by the bird, known to conservationists as EJ, have failed to hatch at her nest at the RSPB's Loch Garten reserve in the Cairngorms.

Ospreys migrate from west Africa to Scotland to breed and can be seen hunting for fish from rivers and lochs.

EJ remains Loch Garten's most successful breeding female osprey.

It is the second season in a row that the 20-year-old osprey, one of many that breed in Scotland, has not raised chicks.

Image copyright RSPB Scotland/Carnyx Wild Image caption EJ had defend her nest against a pine marten

Over previous seasons, 25 of EJ's chicks have fledged.

This season has been a tough one for EJ with fights against other raptors and pine martens to defend her nest.

Her new mate, a younger bird nicknamed George, failed to bring her enough food while she incubated the eggs, and was even suspected by RSPB staff of having another mate elsewhere.