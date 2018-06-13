Image copyright Google Image caption The re-signalling work will be done at the same time as a platform extension at Pitlochry

Network Rail has awarded engineering giant Siemens a £20m contract for re-signalling sections of the Highland mainline between Inverness and Perth.

The contract covering parts of the 118-mile (190km) route is part of an overall £57m Scottish government-funded investment in the line.

Network Rail said, once completed, the re-signalling work would reduce journey times for customers on the route.

The overall project is scheduled to be completed in spring 2019.

Siemens' contract includes significant re-signalling of both Aviemore and Pitlochry stations which will see the historic semaphore signals replaced with colour lights.

The signalling work will be delivered in tandem with platform extensions at Pitlochry and the extension of the double track section to the north at Aviemore station.

The project will also see three private level crossings near Pitlochry upgraded as well as further work at Inverness, Kincraig and Slochd.