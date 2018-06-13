Image caption CalMac says its services could be disrupted during Thursday's bad weather

Travellers have been warned of possible to disruption to ferry services as Storm Hector sweeps across the country.

The Met Office has issued a yellow "be aware" warning for Scotland, England and Ireland for winds gusting to 60mph between 03:00 and 15:00 on Thursday.

Ferry operator Caledonian MacBrayne said gusts of 70mph had been forecast in some exposed west coast locations.

It expects disruption and has urged its customers to check ferry travel information.

CalMac's director of service delivery David Gibson, said: "As always when stormy weather is forecast, people should check their travel arrangements before leaving the house.

"With such a broad forecast it is difficult to pin down individual routes that will be affected the most, however, we expect significant disruption tomorrow morning."

He said even after the weather conditions become calmer disruption could continue as some vessels would be out of position.