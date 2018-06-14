Image copyright SSPCA Image caption Dog was found suffering from sore paws and an eye infection

An animal welfare charity has sought help to trace the owners of a dog left tied up behind a Tesco Extra store near Inverness city centre.

The Scottish SPCA was alerted to the female British bulldog cross on Monday after members of the public heard its continuous barking.

The dog had been tied to fencing by a red lead and was "clearly distressed".

It was found to have sore paws and an infection affecting both eyes. It is now being cared for by the SSPCA.

Iain Allan, a chief inspector with the charity, said: "She's currently being looked after at our centre in Inverness where she is receiving the necessary treatment and is described as being sweet and gentle by our staff there.

"We're keen to find out as much as we can and urge the public to get in touch if they have any information that may help."