Police Scotland have appealed for information after a woman was assaulted in Inverness' Kenneth Street area.

The incident happened near the junction with Tomnahurich Street between 04:00 and 04:30 on Tuesday. The woman was shaken but uninjured.

Officers want to speak to a man seen in the area who was aged 40-50, about 6ft tall, of slim build, with short, dark hair.

He was wearing a blue fleece and black trousers.

Sgt Craig Stuart, of Police Scotland, said: "Unprovoked incidents of this nature are uncommon in Inverness which makes this particularly disappointing.

"I can reassure the local community that all efforts are being made to identify and trace the person responsible.

"I would appeal for anyone with information about the incident, whether you were in the area at the time or recognise the description provided, to please get in touch."

He added: "We are also seeking to speak to the driver of a red taxi which collected the woman shortly after this incident."