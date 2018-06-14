Probe after man found dead in Fort William
- 14 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are investigating the death of a 26-year-old man in Fort William.
His body was found outside in the town's Iona Court area at about 05:20.
The man's death is currently being treated as unexplained.
Det Insp Eddie Ross said: "We are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this man's death."