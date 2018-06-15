Image copyright Coul Links Image caption An 18-hole championship golf course has been proposed at Coul Links

Highland councillors have been given advice for a second time to refuse planning permission to the planned Coul Links golf course.

Part of the 18-hole championship course near Embo in Sutherland would be on a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

Highland Council officials said the course would have a "detrimental impact" on protected wildlife habitat.

Councillors, who deferred making a decision earlier this month, will be asked to look at it again next week.

Highland Council's north planning applications committee decided to defer to allow for new information on the plans to be considered.

In a report to a special meeting of the committee on Wednesday, planning officers said the new detail had not changed its original recommendation to refuse planning permission.