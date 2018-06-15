Man found dead in Fort William named
- 15 June 2018
A man found dead outdoors in Fort William's Iona Court area has been named by police.
Raymond McPhee, whose death is not being treated as suspicious, was 26 and from the Highlands town.
His body was found shortly before 05:20 on Thursday.
Police Scotland said inquiries into his death were continuing.