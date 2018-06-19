Image caption Chris Packham will appear at the festival in September

TV presenter and naturalist Chris Packham is set to headline the 15th Nairn Book and Arts Festival.

Canadian country singer Tia McGraff, former Edinburgh Poet Laureate Ron Butlin and award-winning poet Em Strang are also to appear.

Other guests announced include authors Andrew Greig, Mick Herron and Gavin Francis and senior STV News reporter Mike Edwards.

The festival in Nairn will run from 11 to 16 September.

Last year's festival almost did not go ahead after not getting grant assistance from national arts body Creative Scotland.

A public appeal raised £15,000 to plug a funding gap.