Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The claymore was taken from a museum on Canna

A two-metre long (7ft) 17th Century claymore has been stolen from a museum on the Isle of Canna.

The two-handled sword has a double edged blade, a wooden grip and a stamped fleur de lys floral motif.

Police said it was taken from the island's Canna House museum between 6 and 9 June.

The National Trust for Scotland (NTS), which owns the island, said it was "significant piece" in Canna's collection.

'Unique collection'

Constable Neil Davies said: "Incidents like this are extremely unusual in the Small Isles and I can assure people we are working to establish what has happened to the sword.

"We would like to speak to anybody with information which could help with our inquiries.

"There is no indication that entry was forced to the museum so anybody who was at Canna House over this period may have information which could assist us."

Alan Rankin, of NTS, said: "We are very concerned that this significant piece from Canna's collection appears to have been stolen. It's been an important part of the house's rich and unique collection for decades.

"We are doing all we can to support the police with their enquiries and would urge anyone with any information to contact police."