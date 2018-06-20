Image copyright WDC/Charlie Phillips Image caption The whales appeared on Tuesday afternoon

One, or possibly two, fin whales have been spotted in the sea at Inverness.

The sightings were made in the Kessock Channel, an area of water forming part of the inner Beauly Firth, on Tuesday afternoon.

Fin whales are the world's second largest animal after the blue whale and can dive to depths of 230m (755ft).

Whale and Dolphin Conservation, British Divers Marine Life Rescue and Scottish Marine Animal Strandings Scheme were alerted to the whales' visit.

Charlie Phillips, a field officer with Whale and Dolphin Conservation, was able to monitor the animals from a locally-based boat, Dolphin Spirit.