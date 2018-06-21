Image caption Niall Iain Macdonald was making his third and final attempt to row the Atlantic when he was rescued

A Scot rescued by a cargo ship's crew during his bid to row across the Atlantic has appealed to Canada's prime minister for help in getting home.

Niall Iain Macdonald, who was making his third attempt in four years at completing the feat, was forced to abandon his boat last week.

The Dutch cargo ship that picked him up has arrived in Quebec, Canada, but the rower does not have a visa to enter.

He has tweeted to Justin Trudeau for help in overcoming the problem.

Mr Macdonald is also concerned about his rescuers on the Dutch cargo ship M/S Dolfijngracht becoming caught up in his situation at no fault of their own.

Image copyright Niall Iain Macdonald/Twitter Image caption Mr Macdonald's tweet

The 44-year-old TV and radio broadcaster was making his last attempt to make the crossing from the USA to Scotland.

He had reached about a quarter of the way home in his challenge, dubbed, NY2SY (New York to Stornoway), when he had to be rescued.

Mr Macdonald got into difficulty after his boat was struck and damaged by a large wave.

He managed to contact the coastguard in the UK and they issued an alert to any nearby vessels.

Mr Macdonald took to a small lifeboat and abandoned his boat and managed to paddle to the Canada-bound cargo ship.