New artwork recalls Inverness market's guard dog
- 25 June 2018
A new plaque has been made to honour a guard dog that died in a fire almost 130 years ago.
The dog had been trained to protect its master's stall in Inverness' indoor Victorian Market, and could not be persuaded to leave its post.
The blaze almost completed destroyed the site, which was later rebuilt and continues to be used today.
The plaque is the first of a series of seven artworks to be installed across the city recalling some of its legends.
The piece dedicated to the dog has been placed in the market.