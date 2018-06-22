Image copyright SFRS Image caption The Highlands and the Western Isles were among the places where wildfires broke out earlier this year

Freely available date from satellites has been used to map wildfires that broke out in parts of Scotland in the spring.

Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) has produced a series of maps showing the extent of the damage caused to grass and moorland.

The wildfires include one that flared up on the Isle of Mull and the Highlands and Islands.

SNH plans to update the maps following further analysis of satellite data.

A helicopter was used to water bomb a hillside on Mull to help bring the blaze under control.

This spring also saw extensive and long-burning wildfires in Sutherland, Torridon and the Western Isles during a period of dry weather.