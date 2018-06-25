Gas leak after vehicle collides with gas tank in Dornoch
People have been asked to avoid an area of Dornoch after a gas leak caused by a construction vehicle colliding with a domestic gas tank.
The accident happened at about 08:50 and a 100m exclusion zone has been put in place around Poles Road.
Police said residents of the area have been asked to stay indoors or leave the area.
Police Scotland said emergency services were expected to remain in the area for some time.