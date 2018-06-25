Four men were detected allegedly driving at 100mph or faster in separate incidents in the Highlands on Sunday.

Three of the incidents were on the A9 at Daviot near Inverness.

It is alleged a 20-year-old man drove a car 127mph, a 39-year-old rode a motorbike at more than 120mph and a 22-year-old drove a van at 104mph.

A 34-year-old man was alleged to have driven a car at 100mph on the A835 at Achnaclerach north of Garve. The men have been reported to the fiscal.