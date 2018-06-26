Highlands & Islands

Woman, 75, dies after car leaves road near Beauly

  • 26 June 2018

A woman has died after her car came off the A862 near Beauly.

The accident happened at about 16:25 on Monday.

Police Scotland said the 75-year-old was the sole occupant of the car and no other vehicle was involved.

A police spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time."

