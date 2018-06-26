Driver dies in hospital after Highlands crash
- 26 June 2018
A 21-year-old man has died in hospital following a crash on the A835 in the Highlands on Sunday.
The collision, involving a blue Volkswagen Bora and a green and white Peugeot Boxer van, happened about a mile west of Tarvie at about 18:25.
The man, who was driving the car, was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness where he died on Monday.
His female passenger was also treated at Raigmore Hospital but was later released.