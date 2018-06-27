A 21-year-old man who died in hospital following a crash on the A835, near Garve on Sunday, has been named.

Lachlan Brown, from Killen, on the Black Isle, was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness where he died on Monday.

His blue Volkswagen Bora was involved in a collision with a green and white Peugeot Boxer van.

Mr Brown's female passenger was also treated at Raigmore Hospital but was later released.

Police have appealed for information on the accident which happened about a mile west of Tarvie at about 18:25.