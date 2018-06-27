Image caption Inspectors visited Raigmore Hospital in April

NHS Highland has been told to make improvements to the care provided to older people at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

It follows an unannounced inspection by Health Improvement Scotland in April.

Inspectors looked at a number areas of the hospital, including individual wards, while assessing care of older people in acute care.

They noted positive actions by staff, but also poor documentation for nutritional care.

Inspectors also said "person-centred" care plans were not in place for all the patients' identified care needs.

There were four areas of good practice identified and 16 where improvements were needed.

NHS Highland said it was disappointing that documentation had let them down, but that work was already being done to reach the expected standard.