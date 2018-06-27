Image caption A diversion has been put in place between Evanton and Dingwall

Three cars have been involved in an accident on the A9 in the Highlands.

The emergency services were called to the collision just south of Evanton in Easter Ross at about midday.

There are no details at this stage of any casualties. The A9 at and around the scene has been closed in both directions.

A diversion route has been put in place, but the flow of traffic has been affected by a campervan going into a ditch.

Police said the diversion between Evanton and Dingwall was not suitable for HGVs.