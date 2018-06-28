Image copyright SNS Image caption Caley Thistle missed out on promotion from the Championship last season

A Scottish football club is working with Army physical training instructors to help its players prepare for the new season.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC has long been using facilities at Fort George near Ardersier.

But it has now stepped up that arrangement by holding training sessions led by the PT instructors.

The instructors are with The Black Watch, 3rd Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland (3 Scots).

Caley Thistle has started its pre-season training for the new Scottish Championship season, with the aim of returning to the Premiership.

Manager John Robertson said the club had a "fantastic relationship" with 3 Scots.

He said the PT instructors were working with the Caley Jags' sports science team on planning circuit training for the players.

The Black Watch is based at Fort George, an 18th Century artillery fortification on the Moray Firth near Inverness, and has previously been deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan.