Anchorman star surprises distillery staff
- 30 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Anchorman star Will Ferrell surprised staff at a Highland whisky distillery where he popped in for a tipple.
The actor, 50, was given a tour and complimentary 18-year-old single malt by staff at the Tomatin distillery in Inverness-shire.
Ferrell, who is also known for his roles in Zoolander and Blades of Glory, is visiting Scotland on a golfing trip.
Wearing a flat cap and sports jacket, he smiled as he posed for photos with staff.