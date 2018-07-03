A councillor has been sanctioned for failing to register his interests in a company that he part owns.

Finlay Cunningham, an independent member of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, has been reprimanded by a Standards Commission for Scotland (SCS) panel.

The sanction means he breached the councillors' code of conduct and that his actions "fell below the standards expected of those in public life".

The panel accepted the breach was not deliberate.

It also said Mr Cunningham had not intended to deceive the Western Isles local authority, and that his company had not gained any benefit from him not declaring his stake.

Councillors must register any shares they own in a business that are greater than 1% of the issued share capital.

Mr Cunningham has a 33% stake in JRFC Properties, which he shares with two family members.