A healthcare and life sciences innovation centre has been proposed for the Inverness Campus.

A large part of the new building will be a £34m elective care centre with 28 inpatient beds, four operating theatres and day case and outpatient facilities.

Led by NHS Highland, the care centre is scheduled to open in 2021.

The wider project is a joint venture between the health board, the University of the Highlands and Islands and Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

The UK government has allocated £9m through the Inverness City Region Deal to develop the life sciences innovation centre element of the project.

More than 180 jobs could be created by the overall venture and the facilities will be made available to patients across the Highlands and Islands.

Inverness Campus at Beechwood was officially opened in 2015.

Parts of the site are occupied by Inverness College UHI and Highlands and Islands Enterprise.