Image caption Police at the scene of the crash last month

Police have made a fresh appeal for information about a crash on the A835 near Garve on Sunday 24 June.

Lachlan Brown, 21, from Killen, on the Black Isle, died at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness following the crash.

His blue Volkswagen Bora was involved in a collision with a green and white Peugeot Boxer van.

Police have sought information on a white Volkswagen Scirocco seen at the time of the crash, but not involved in the collision.

The crash happened at about 18:30 between Tarvie and Garve.