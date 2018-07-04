Drugs worth total of £100,000 seized in Highlands
- 4 July 2018
Drugs with a combined value of almost £100,000 were seized in the Highlands and Islands last month, Police Scotland has said.
Cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin and MDMA were among the drugs recovered by officers.
Fourteen people will be reported for drug-related offences.
The seizures and arrests were made during Police Scotland's ongoing Operation Ram.