Assynt Crofters' Trust improves access to estate loch
- 4 July 2018
Assynt Crofters' Trust has sought to improve access to a part of the 21,300-acre North Assynt Estate, which it bought 25 years ago.
The trust has purchased a boat built for use by people with mobility issues, including wheelchair users.
The craft, a Coulam 16 Wheelyboat, will be operated on the estate's Loch Drumbeg.
It will be used for anglers and visitors interested in wildlife watching trips.